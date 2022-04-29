The Oswego County Historical Society silent auction benefit for Richardson-Bates House Museum set for Friday, May 6

OSWEGO - The Oswego County Historical Society (OCHS) will host its 33rd Annual “Not So Silent Auction” fundraiser from 6-8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 E. First St., Oswego. Admission is $20 and includes a light food buffet, refreshments and cash bar. Tickets are available in advance and at the door the day of the event. All proceeds from the event support the general operating support of the Richardson-Bates House Museum, the headquarters of the OCHS.
“Our dedicated volunteers are the key to our success each year. So many wonderful donations have been made by generous businesses, dedicated OCHS members, and supportive local citizens,” said Jennifer Bertollini, co-chair of the event. “The support we have received has been incredible, and now we need public help by attending this important event. Anyone interested in preserving our local history, the museum and its amazing collections please join us for an enjoyable evening.”
A wide variety of gift certificates, antiques, home goods, collectibles, artwork and more will be available for bid. A traditional Chinese auction will be featured with chances offered on a dozen themed-filled gift baskets.
The live auction portion, conducted by auctioneer Gerald Petro, will begin at 7:15 p.m. One of the special live auction items is a historically detailed model of the legendary RMS Titanic. Often considered the most famous passenger ocean liner ship in world history, it makes a great collector’s item. Included is a sign of the RMS Titanic and various books related to its amazing legacy.
Another one of the unique items that will be featured in the live auction portion of the event this year is a souvenir replica of Oswego’s legendary Alvin Bronson rocker. Bronson was one of the earliest settlers in Oswego and a prominent commission merchant and civic leader. He was the first president of the village of Oswego, and then became a New York State Senator. He was instrumental in the creation of the Oswego Canal and the connection to the Erie Canal. His leadership and vision put Oswego on the map as a major international harbor of prosperity, He was commissioned by the United States government as a supply agent of military and naval supplies kept in Oswego during the War of 1812. After the Battle of Oswego in May of 1814, Bronson was captured by the British for the purpose of seizing the military supplies. The legend is that while Bronson was in his warehouse office seated in his famous rocker, he refused to get up and give any confidential information. He was hoisted up in his rocker and put on a flagship for imprisonment in Fort Henry in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. He eventually was released due to the failed attempt by the British, and he successfully asked to keep his rocker. In 1973, the city of Oswego celebrated its 125th anniversary, having been formed in 1848. The rockers are stenciled at the top with the anniversary years, along with the first city seal. The Browne-Davis Furniture of Oswego ordered 125 souvenir replicas of the Bronson rocker. The replica rockers are labeled by number and have its story underneath the seat written by Rosemary Nesbitt, a longtime Oswego City Historian and founder of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum. Nesbitt was a very popular storyteller, author, and college professor in the theater department at SUNY Oswego. She wrote a local history book entitled “The Great Rope” that inspired the idea of the replica rockers. The one in the live auction is labeled number one and it belonged to Nesbitt. It will make a nice Oswego souvenir. More Oswego memorabilia is up for bid including an album of vintage Oswego postcards, vintage photographs of historic Oswego moments, and an Oswego Harbor map.
“For anyone that appreciates Oswego history, particularly the War of 1812 era, will enjoy having this as a reminder of the value of our history and also the celebration that took place nearly fifty years ago in 1973,” said Justin White, Oswego County Historian.
“Alvin Bronson was considered the ‘First Citizen’ of Oswego, settling here in 1810. He lived to see it from a wilderness area to a thriving port city until his remarkable age of 97 in 1881. We are proud to have the original famous rocker and his fine portrait, which was commissioned at that same period, and attributed to Oswego artist Thomas Wentworth. Both are proudly on display in the museum permanent gallery, recognizing Oswego’s role during the War of 1812,” added White. “These rare items were gifted to the museum by his direct descendants.”
For those who want to spice up their summer experience, there will be special new opportunity featured by the city of Oswego. The beautification projects of Oswego’s waterfront and marina has spearheaded an idea by Mayor Billy Barlow to showcase it through Sunset Tiki Tours. For a good relaxing time, there will be a chance to win a boat tour on Lake Ontario to see the Oswego skyline during stunning sunsets with a cocktail in hand. This would make a great gift for friends or family.
Watercolors, prints and photographs will be special features in the auction. For those interested in Oswego landmarks, a hand painted slate of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse will be offered. In addition are idyllic historic landmarks, including a needlepoint work of art of the Oswego County Courthouse located in Washington Square, and a drawing of the Oswego Public Library.
Another distinctive item of note is a Sterling Silver necklace with 14k gold overlay donated by Dufore’s for Diamonds. It will make a timeless addition to any jewelry collection. Among the antiques in the auction are small furniture items and Oswego collectibles. Possibly one of the rarest one-of-kind items, is a 19th century fanlight glass window salvaged from the main entrance of the long-time Fortnightly Club in Oswego. The once stately house was originally built in the early 19th century as a private residence for early settler and notable prominent citizen Frederick T. Carrington.
A committee of a dozen volunteers works for several months to formalize the fundraiser. “We are very fortunate to have such a strong committee and each year we have new volunteers that have attended the event and know how important it is to sustain the museum,” said Stone. “We also have volunteers helping out weekly and we can always use more.”
Auction committee member Lyn Patterson has always enjoyed helping with the auction and also attending many of the functions of the museum with her family. They have all become dedicated supporters. “There truly is something for everyone at the auction. Many items for bid would be perfect choices for those interested in activities that are provided nearby. I know we plan to bid on some of those great deals,” added Patterson.”
Family opportunities include a family four pack admission to the Museum of Science & Technology in the city of Syracuse. Popular entertainment opportunities include tickets to the notable Syracuse Stage. For anyone who enjoys both comedy and drama shows, there will be no need to go further than Oswego by bidding on several sets of admission tickets donated by the Oswego Players. Tickets for the food and history tours of the city of Oswego, hosted by Colette Astoria, provide an opportunity to taste samples of local cuisine and learn about historic points of interest in the downtown and residential areas.
“We have been very fortunate to always receive interesting, unique and relevant items for everyone,” said co-chair Stone. “We hope those who attend will walk away with something they will enjoy and remember.”
A popular addition to the silent and live auction portions will be the antique appraisal opportunity. Every ticket will include one free antique appraisal by Gerald Petro of Iroquois Auctions in Brewerton. Additional appraisals after the first free one will be $5 each, with proceeds donated to the event. “Anyone who enjoys antiques and has something unique that they have always been curious about and would like to know more about the origin and value will have that opportunity,” added auction committee member Justin White. “If you enjoy the popular TV shows that feature antique appraisals, you will definitely enjoy having that personal experience provided at the auction.”
All proceeds will support the preservation of Richardson-Bates House Museum. “Every dollar earned always helps to maintain this historic local landmark. Bringing your friends will be a big boost to the event,” added White.
The Oswego County Historical Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the county’s rich historic past. The society owns and maintains the Richardson-Bates House Museum at 135 E. Third St. in Oswego, a landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The museum is open to the public from April to December on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 1-5 p.m. and other days by appointment. For more information about the auction call the museum at 315-343-1342.
