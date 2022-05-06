The Oswego YMCA hosts golf tournament May 28 “On Course for Our Cause” golf tournament at Stone Creek Golf Club

OSWEGO - The Oswego YMCA will hold its annual community golf tournament on Saturday, May 28 at Stone Creek Golf Club, 229 State Route 104A, in Oswego. Check in for the event begins at 8 a.m. followed by a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
The YMCA’s “On Course for our Cause” golf tournament will support the organizations mission to provide the programs, services and initiatives that enable children, individuals, and families in the community to realize their potential and prepare for life.
“We proudly serve a community that has many residents living at or below the poverty level, and we keep the promise to never turn away due to inability to pay,” said Steve Gioia, president of the Oswego YMCA Board of Directors.
Funds from this and other YMCA events throughout the year allow the organization to provide low- and no-cost programs and direct financial assistance to the many YMCA programs and services for the Oswego community. “The impact is real,” noted Gioia. “The YMCA empowers people to be healthier in spirit, mind and body, and our fundraising events allow us to focus on initiatives to help children, individuals, and families to continue to learn, grow and thrive.”
The 2021 event was a success and brought together a group of business and community leaders and friends. Attendees had a day of golf and fellowship all for a good cause. Entry fees to the golf outing are a charitable donation to the Oswego YMCA and benefit Y programs that empower youth, improve health, and strengthen the Oswego area community.
Exciting aspects of the day keep attendees engaged and included a raffle, a putting competition, challenges and a “Beat the Pro” contest and giveaways. Tournament players will have food and beverages, a Captain’s Choice (or Best Ball) format with a 9 a.m. shotgun start, followed by a dinner and awards.
Team captains can pre-register by calling the YMCA at 315-342-6082. Businesses or individuals interested in sponsorship or donations may also contact the Y. The Oswego YMCA is located at 265 W. First St., Oswego. For more information, call 315-342-6082 or visit www.oswegoymca.org.
