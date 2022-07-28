The Oswego YMCA welcomes Geoff Baer of Wind and Wave Tai Chi Qigong

OSWEGO – The Oswego YMCA welcomes Geoff Baer of Wind and Wave Tai Chi and Qi Gong to the lineup of health and wellness classes offered to the community at the Y. Starting Saturday, Aug. 6, classes will be held from 8-9 a.m. in the YMCA’s Body, Mind and Spirit room. Classes are open to everyone and offered at Oswego YMCA member and non-member rates, and participants must register to attend.

Baer has lived and worked for over 35 years in the Oswego community and is a holistically trained and multi-disciplinary counselor. His career has focused for over four decades on healing and helping individuals.

