The Oswego YMCA welcomes Geoff Baer of Wind and Wave Tai Chi Qigong

OSWEGO – The Oswego YMCA welcomes Geoff Baer of Wind and Wave Tai Chi and Qi Gong to the lineup of health and wellness classes offered to the community at the Y. Starting Saturday, Aug. 6, classes will be held from 8-9 a.m. in the YMCA’s Body, Mind and Spirit room. Classes are open to everyone and offered at Oswego YMCA member and non-member rates, and participants must register to attend.
Baer has lived and worked for over 35 years in the Oswego community and is a holistically trained and multi-disciplinary counselor. His career has focused for over four decades on healing and helping individuals.
He started his wellness journey doing yoga at the Oswego YMCA over 12 years ago and continues to expand his practice in all aspects of wellness. He is one of a most elite generation of certified Taiji/Qigong instructors through a highly prestigious institute located in NYC called WaQi or the Center for Taiji/Qigong Studies, linked closely to Memorial Sloan Kettering Institute. In addition, Baer has studied at the Center with Dr. Yang Yang. Dr.Yang is known as one of the “4 Dragons of Chen” and is known as the world’s first research scientists to study the benefits of Chinese Energy Exercises as well as teach this most demanding, Chen Style Taiji and Qigong.
In addition, he has studied for the last five years in-depth at the famed Kripalu and Omega Institutes and participated in intensive trainings on Connective Tissue/Anxiety release, Trauma (PTSD) relief, EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization & Reprocessing) and individual physical therapy regimes.
He designed and taught classes in areas of wellness, addictions and emotional health at SUNY-Oswego, and previously co-owned a holistic mental health therapy agency. He consults and collaborates with individuals, schools, and agencies to develop healthy living plans and wellness initiatives. The ancient Chinese practices of tai chi and qi gong (pronounced CHEE-gung) combine slow, deliberate movements, meditation, and breathing exercises. The routines were not designed to burn calories or raise your heart rate. Instead, both tai chi and qi gong are martial arts that can help your circulation, balance, and alignment. They can also help restore your energy, called chi or qi (pronounced “chee”).
The low impact moving meditations include standing and balancing. Although qi gong and tai chi are excellent fitness activities for beginners and people with health conditions, elite athletes also benefit from doing the slow movements, because everyone benefits from better balance and muscle control. Classes at the Y are open to all.
The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. With over 1,600 members, one in nine people living in the Oswego community is a member of Oswego YMCA. Daily, youth, adults and families find the support and services they need to improve their quality of life. The Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change. The Oswego YMCA is located at 265 W. First St., Oswego. For more information, call (315) 342-6082 or visit www.oswegoymca.org.
