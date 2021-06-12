By RANDY PELLIS
PARISH – On June 22, Republicans in the town of Parish will make a choice for supervisor. The party’s endorsed candidate, incumbent Supervisor Mary Ann Phillips and the town’s present Code Enforcement Officer Jim Bernys will face off.
Here are some important differences based on recent interviews: Mary Ann Phillips does not go along to get along. Getting along is not only not her top priority, she sees that as a failed philosophy that got Parish into the financial mess it’s been in for the past eight years, and which she has fought to correct over her past two two-year terms. Phillips is very protective of the residents’ tax dollars and is very willing to fight even the state comptroller to protect those interests.
Jim Bernys believes he has the personal skills to deal with people in a way that will result in a unified board pulling together. Bernys, a retired 32-year veteran of the Oswego City Fire Department, has a considerable history as his union’s vice-president and negotiator. He cites his success in that role as the basis for his positive attitude and inter-personal philosophy.
Both contenders in this race would like to have an agreeable board to work with. Phillips does not have that, and Bernys admits that if the board insists on “spinning its wheels,” nothing will be accomplished.
Phillips goals for her next term? “I want to get that $215,000 debt gone and get the processes corrected,” she said, “so when the comptrollers come, they can say, ‘Hey, you’re doing it right.’ I want to make sure that things are being done correctly for the people.”
The town’s most recently proposed water project was voted down by a two-to-one margin. Phillips remains undeterred in her intention to find a way to provide those who don’t have it with clean water.
“I was going to work on it the next day,” she said. “But, I have to have the support of the board, and some of them are dragging their feet.”
Regarding the mysterious missing $215,000, Phillips said, “The State Comptroller’s office, after looking over the town’s finances in 2018, found the payroll was being handled illegally, and that they had not budgeted to pay the $215,000 debt.
“They (the State Comptroller’s office) went through the books. They did an audit. They did a state audit, and they went through all the accounts, and unfortunately, what we found out was, some of the account codes that were being used for the accounting, didn’t exist even in the Office of State Comptroller’s accounting book. The person that puts the account codes on these vouchers is the town clerk. And she still does. I changed them (the account codes), but she wouldn’t accept it. The board in November 2018, said that they wanted her to change the process to what I had put in black and white. She refused. ”
And after all that searching by the State Comptroller, where was the $215,000? “They can’t find it,” Phillips said. “They can’t find what it was spent on or where it came from. They can’t follow the trail. So, the highway superintendent told me we were taking the money from CHIPS (the state Consolidated Local Streets & Highway Improvement Program). He said, ‘You can’t take the money from CHIPS.’ I said, ‘All right. What are you saying? They took your money?’ He said, ‘Yes, they took my money and they put me in debt.’ This is what I’m being told that happened. And even the comptrollers looking through the books could not find where the money came from or where it went. Was it stolen? I don’t think so. But, could it have been? Probably ‘cause we never got any resolution to it. The board said they didn’t know about it. The comptrollers said it was over a period of five years that this thing went from a little to a lot. I’m paying it off the best we can. March of ’18, I had to pay that $215,000 debt plus the interest. It came out of CHIPS because my understanding was the debt was the highway department’s. So, we took the money out, and come May-June, I found we had no money to do any road repair. So, we decided then that we would borrow for the next five years, and in November we budgeted bringing it down $45,000 (a year), and that was specifically to go to the loan. So, each year, the debt came down. The money all went to the highway department. So, they had the money to use for road construction. We’re now down to $100,000. We’re getting there. Maybe in max, two years, it’ll be paid off, but I’m hoping next year it’ll be paid off. The comptroller’s got to be happy with what we’re doing because we’re no longer labeled as significantly fiscally stressed.
“The State Comptroller’s wanted me to put it all (the $215,000) on the taxes in one year,” Phillips said, “and I’m like, ‘Are you kidding? I’d be hanging off a tree downtown.’ The people can’t afford paying that kind of an increase plus whatever else we have to have to make it through the year. No way.”
This year, Phillips said, the board ordered her to pay everyone, such as committee members, whether they showed up to a meeting or not.
“I said, ‘I’m not doing it. We don’t do sick leave. We don’t do vacation. If somebody does the job, you show up, then you get paid. If you don’t show up, I am not paying you.’ Well, they told me no. They voted against that. I said, ‘You vote against it all you want. I’m not following what you want.’ As of March this year, one guy on the Planning Board refused to put his name on there and sign that he attended. He said, ‘The board voted that we don’t have to do that.’ So, for two meetings, he hasn’t been paid. I told him, ‘If you want me to, I’ll be glad to send a survey out to the people in this community that pay for us to be here, that pay the taxes we’re using to buy things, and I’ll ask them point blank, ‘Do you want us to pay people that are appointed to a commission that don’t show up? Let’s see what they say.’ The board wouldn’t do that.
“We’re supposed to be the ones that are watching the money for the taxpayers,” Phillips said. “That’s what this board is for. We’re not supposed to be spending it here, there, and everywhere. We’re supposed to be making sure that the money’s spent correctly, where it needs to be.
“I’m not one to tell you what you want to hear. I’ve never done that before. I’m going to tell you the truth as I know it, and let the chips fall where they may.
“You don’t have to like me. You don’t have to always agree with me, but at least listen and discuss and debate, and then we make a decision.
“I hope that the people will come out and vote,” Phillips concluded. “Let the people make the decision. And hopefully, it’s going to be based on fact versus hearsay.”
Jim Bernys has been the town’s code enforcement officer for the past two-and-a-half years.
“I decided to run based on the fact that I have been, as Parish town code enforcement officer, to every town board meeting, every planning board meeting and almost every village board meeting for the past two-and-a-half years,” he said recently, “and I saw what was happening to the town and the village. I would describe that as a lot of disgruntled members of the board. So basically, I’m looking for unity. Currently, the village mayor and the town supervisor cannot get along. They’re right in the same town together, and there’s just a lot of anger and a lot of negativity.”
He feels, even if after the November election the board remains the same, he can bring it together. “That is my goal,” he said. “I think I have a much better positive outlook, and I’m hoping to bring everybody together with a new way of dealing with people. I know I can deal with people better than some people can.
“Right now,” Bernys continued, “we need unity in order to move anywhere. Various things are going to pop up. It’s a small town that needs some growth. I have no set plan to say I’m going to do this and make a promise and have it fail, because as supervisor, you’re just one spoke in a five-spoke wheel. The board needs to get along and move forward and help Parish grow as a group, not as one person, not as an I, but as a team. It does not seem to be happening now, and it could be. And that is my goal, is to make it happen. I can try and power the boat, but if the board members want to spin in circles, then we will spin in circles. If I power the boat, and they want to go straight ahead and move ahead, then we can move ahead. But you need the whole board to do it. You need everybody working together, not fighting amongst themselves for various reasons.”
The defeat of the recent proposed water project has left the town with a major future problem. Bernys opined on why it failed.
“The water passed the first time,” he said of an earlier attempt at creating a new water district. “The majority in District 1 wanted water at that price. It failed the second time because they didn’t want to pay the extra fees, and it was quite a bit more. And so, that’s why I believe that failed. I believe if we would have put it into the ground the first time, even if we spent a little more money and went over budget, it would be in the ground, and it would still be probably a large amount of money underneath what last time was asked for.”
The first time around, the new water district was approved by the voters but rejected by the board.
“I’m not sure why the board voted the way they did at the time,” Bernys said. “But if they would have voted yes, we would have had water in Parish. But, that was their decision. I don’t personally know why they voted the way they did, but a supermajority wasn’t reached, and we have to move on. That’s the way democracy works. You’ve got to go with what the majority, or in that case, it was supposed to be a supermajority, and it failed. So, Parish does not have water.
“Currently,” he said, “I believe the village is looking at getting water by itself. As supervisor, once we get some water into Parish, whether it be the village or the town, we can address that issue again, I believe, even if we have to change areas. We have to start back over and see who really wants water, at what cost, and who doesn’t, whatever the cost may be.”
He feels it’s possible the town could tap into the village’s source of water. “It certainly could. It’s a good possibility, especially if the village and the town work together and come up with a good plan,” Bernys said. “But the village really needs it, and we’ll see what the village people say, if they decide to go that route. If they don’t, we may have to wait a couple more years and let things cool down or, who knows, maybe as supervisor I’ll get a lot of phone calls and a lot of people want it again. I’m just not sure of what the majority of residents of Parish want at this time. They’re still all kind of hurting from both of the situations. Maybe we’ll draw up a new district. Right now, it’s something to think about, but if the board doesn’t want to do it, it’s going to go nowhere again. Once again, that wheel, all five spokes have to be there, and we have to work together to get there.
“I’m going to rely on people working together and letting people do their jobs efficiently and effectively,” Bernys said, “and if they don’t, then we’ll deal with that, but, like I said, I like to keep a positive attitude and believe that we could find somebody that is willing to work in a positive attitude and get it done.”
“It is going to be very hard to make things improve. We used to have a fund balance. I don’t believe we have a fund balance anymore. I could be wrong. But, I believe, just like everything else, prices tend to go up. your loaf of bread, if it only goes up a penny, you can absorb that cost. If that loaf of bread goes up 50 cents, you’ve got a big issue. If you go in the grocery store, you’ve got the amount of money you’re going to spend on your budget, and if it’s only a couple pennies more, you can deal with that. If it’s more than that, that’s where people have an issue. Everything goes up. Nothing ever goes down.”
Some businesses won’t consider Parish without access to good water.
“And that’s one of those you’re darned if you do and darned if you don’t,” he said. “But, when you’re out talking to the people, some people do not want Parish to grow too big. That’s one of their concerns. If you chat with them, they like the small-town feel, but they don’t want it to become like everything off 81, such as Central Square, you get off 81, it’s loaded with stuff. It’s not a downtown feel. You get off in Pulaski off 81, that also is not a downtown feel or a homey feel. some residents of Parish like the small little village and want it to remain a small little village. So, that’s where the problem comes in, is pleasing everybody. That’s the hard part. I’ve seen some growth in Parish, just with people moving in from Syracuse area, ‘cause they like the small-town feel, they like acres of land. They don’t want to be crammed together. I believe you’ll see our median income go up with the last census. I’m not sure how much, but it’s just a feel, because I have seen a lot of homes. We have some really, really nice homes, and we have the lower income as well, and we’re trying to find that happy medium.”
“If we can change Parish more towards a positive light, that is what we have to do. Unity, that’s what I’m pushing for is unity, not only between the board members, but between the town board and the village board, the village mayor and the town supervisor. And it’s just, let’s get going forward.
“It looks good for me, because people want change in Parish. They want this negativity to stop, and I’m hoping to be the guy to do it.
“It’s all about a positive attitude,” he concluded, “and unity amongst everybody.”
