The Shineman Foundation announces launch of N.E.T. Series

OSWEGO – The Richard S. Shineman Foundation is launching its first annual Nonprofit Education and Training (N.E.T.) Series in 2020. Due to the overwhelming success of two pilot workshops the foundation offered in 2019, its board of directors recognized the need and desire for professional development training within the nonprofit sector in Oswego County.
“In 2019, our foundation offered a half-day workshop entitled “Nonprofit Board Basics” and a two-day workshop entitled “Fundamentals of Fundraising,” said Karen Goetz, executive director of the Shineman Foundation. “We set attendance goals for each. “Nonprofit Board Basics” was attended by 96 people, which was three times our goal! The two-day “Fundamentals of Fundraising” workshop was attended by 36 people, which was double our goal! Feedback we received gave us the green light to work with CNY- area consultants to develop the N.E.T. Series.”
Four half-day workshops will be offered in 2020, from 8:30 a.m.-noon. They are:
• Board Development – May 15 at River Vista Event Center, Fulton. Participants will learn the best practices in nonprofit boards and create a plan to build, strengthen and maintain a good board.
• Create a Fundraising Plan – June 12 at River Vista Event Center, Fulton. Participants will learn key aspects of effective fundraising plans and how to create their own.
• Make the Ask – Sept. 18 at the American Foundry, Oswego. Participants will learn and practice how to solicit gifts for their nonprofit organization. There will be both theory and practice, with role play and other exercises.
• Donor Retention – Oct. 16 at the American Foundry, Oswego. This workshop will present the free tools of the Fundraising Effectiveness Project and guide participants in the concepts and use of donor retention methods and metrics.
Additional information and registration details will be emailed soon to individuals in the Shineman Foundation’s contact list. If anyone is interested in learning more, and does not receive an email within the next week, contact the foundation office at 315-312-5561 to be added to this distribution list.
