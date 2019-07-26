Theater Arts Youth Academy entered float in July 4th parade

OSWEGO - The Theater Arts Youth Academy (TAYA) students along with other cast members of the upcoming show, “Annie Get Your Gun,” met early Sunday morning, July 7, at the parking lot of the Civic Arts Center to construct their float for the 4th of July Parade later that afternoon. The end result was an old fashion hay wagon with banner flying high, red, white and blue all around, as they celebrated the theme of the 4th of July parade this year, “Music in America.”
Later that afternoon, as they entered the parade line up at Oswego High School, the group gathered together with bags of candy and flyers to share with the viewers along the way.
As the group approached the judges stand, everyone on the float broke into the song, “There’s No Business Like Show Business.” As the float rounded the corner on its last leg of its trip, the group of kids and kids at heart returned to the Frances Marion Brown Theater to share fun stories, eat pizza and to get ready for rehearsal of the musical later that afternoon.
“Annie Get Your Gun” opens on July 26 and runs for a total of six performances; at 7:30 p.m. on July 26, Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 3 and at 2 p.m. on July 27, 28, and Aug. 4. This production is produced by the Theater Arts Youth Academy and the Oswego Players, Inc. with the support from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, The Oswego City/County Youth Bureau, the Oswego County Community Foundation and CNY Arts.
Tickets are on sale now at the box office, or by calling 315-343-5138, or by going online at oswegoplayers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.