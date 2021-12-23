Third Fulton murder suspect arrested

FULTON – State Police reported the Wednesday, Dec. 22 arrest of a third suspect in the Dec. 4 early morning shooting murder of 41-year-old Aaron A. Smith of 610 Rochester St. and the alleged attempted murder of another 41-year-old man at the same Fulton address.
Alton D. Brown, 36, of Syracuse, was charged exactly as were the two previously arrested suspects with second degree murder, second degree attempted murder, and first degree robbery.
Brown was arraigned in Fulton City Court and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility without bail.
Norman A. Newsome, 38, of Syracuse, was taken into custody on Monday, Dec. 13 by State Police in the Dutchess County hamlet of Salt Point, New York and charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, and first-degree attempted robbery, the identical charges brought against the first suspect arrested, 29-year-old Britani E. Yerdon of Syracuse, a week earlier on Monday, Dec. 6.
Newsome was arraigned in Fulton City Court, remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility, and denied bail. Yerdon was also remanded and denied bail a week previous to Newsome.
Aaron Smith was allegedly shot once and, according to Trooper Jack Keller of the New York State Police, died on the way to the hospital. The second victim was allegedly shot multiple times and was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he was listed in stable condition as of Dec. 13.
According to Keller, “it appears a third party shot them both and then fled the scene.”
Keller said police had recovered a weapon.
If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, they are asked to contact the Fulton Police Dept. at (315) 598-2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.