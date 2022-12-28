Thirteen-year-old arrested in alleged Walmart bomb threat

OSWEGO – A 13-year-old has been arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat against the Oswego Walmart on State Route 104.
According to Oswego Police, “On Dec. 18th at approximately 7:31 p.m., members of the Oswego City Police Department were dispatched to Walmart for a possible bomb threat that was received by one of its employees. The threat was received via an ‘air -dropped’ message. The message, from an unknown source, was very convoluted in its intent but, in an abundance of caution Walmart management evacuated the store and waited for police to respond. Oswego City Police and New York State Police K9 units assisted Walmart personnel with checking the building for any suspicious items. Walmart management decided to remain closed for the duration of the night. The Oswego City Police Department is investigating the origin of the message.”
In an update the next day, police said that as a result of their investigation into the incident, “a 13-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with, if the alleged actions were committed by an adult, Making a Terrorist Threat, a Class D felony.
“The juvenile was released on an appearance ticket to their parents,” police said. “This incident will be handled through the Oswego County Probation Department and Oswego County Family Court.
“Anyone with information regarding this incident or others are asked to contact Investigator Daniel Balloni (315)342-8178. Callers may remain anonymous.”
