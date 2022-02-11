OSWEGO – Former city Department of Public Works Commissioner Thomas Kells pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges in City Court Feb. 3.
Kells, 51, was charged with third degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors, for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old boy at a city-sponsored Halloween event.
According to Oswego Police, the 13-year-old sustained a bloody nose after allegedly being struck by Kells. The police investigation included multiple witness interviews and review of video surveillance of the incident, according to a police press release.
According to both the police and Mayor Barlow, the incident occurred along the West Linear Park as several young people were going through the city’s “Creepy Crawl” Halloween event.
“There were a few kids who were going through the ‘Creepy Crawl,’” Barlow said shortly after firing Kells. “One of them had a bat, and he was allegedly hitting the railing. And Tom went out to remove him from the ‘Creepy Crawl,’ and that’s when the incident took place, as they were leaving.”
Kells was fired by Mayor William Barlow a day before his Dec. 17 arrest. Barlow said there is no chance Kells acted in self-defense.
“It’s caught on our surveillance camera,” Barlow said, “and I saw the footage, and I can’t pretend like I didn’t see it. I can’t pretend like it didn’t happen, and that’s why I had to terminate his employment before he was arrested.”
City Court Judge David Hawthorne ordered Kells return March 22 for what Assistant District Attorney Oksana Bugayob said would be “the continuation of the case.”
Kells is represented by attorney Joseph Gorgoni of Syracuse who could not be reached for comment.
