Jehovah’s Witnesses were among the first sent to concentration camps, where they bore a unique uniform symbol—the purple triangle. Photo Courtesy of www.jw.org

Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses among the millions of Nazism’s victims

SYRACUSE - On Jan. 27, the world will mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a symbolic date to commemorate the victims of Nazism. Murderous Nazi terror targeted millions for reasons of biology, nationality, or political ideology. But few people know that the Nazis’ victims included thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses, who suffered for their Christian faith.

