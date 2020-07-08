HANNIBAL – Three Hannibal men, who allegedly struck their victim in the chest with a hatchet, were arrested by State Police Wednesday and charged with 1st degree robbery, a class B felony.
Jeremy E. Hector, 40, was remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility on $2,500 cash bail/$5,000 bond.
Corey S. Cardinali, 23, was remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility on $2,500 cash bail/$5,000 bond.
Brian M. Sandler, 46, was remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility on $2,000 cash bail/$4,000 bond.
According to police, all three suspects are accused of luring a 39-year-old male away from his residence, striking him in the chest with a hatchet, and stealing approximately $240 in cash. The victim was treated at the hospital for a severe laceration and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.