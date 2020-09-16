OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department announced today, Sept. 16 that three additional mosquito samples have tested positive for the Eastern equine encephalitis virus. All three samples were collected last week; two from the Toad Harbor Swamp area in the town of West Monroe and one from the town of Palermo.
The Oswego County Health Department continues to work with the state Department of Health to monitor the situation.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang reminds residents that, while mosquito counts are low right now, mosquitoes are still active. “The cooler weather will further help to reduce the mosquito population,” said Huang. “However, mosquitoes will remain a threat until the first heavy frost. People should continue to be vigilant about following their personal protection practices. Preventing mosquito bites is the best way to protect against mosquito-borne diseases.”
The Oswego County Health Department advises people to:
- Use a mosquito repellent when participating in outdoor activities and be sure to follow label directions. Those that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. Repellents containing permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin.
- Wear shoes, socks, pants and a long-sleeved shirt when possible.
- Limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Drain or remove standing water around the home and yard including recycling containers and roof gutters, flowerpots and bird baths.
- Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs, and drain pool covers.
- Dispose of old tires. Used tires are a significant mosquito breeding site and are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations for a fee. Call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details.
- Replace or repair broken screens to keep mosquitoes outside.
For more information about protecting a family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit the state Department of Health website at https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2731/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.