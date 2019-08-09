OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team was represented by three players on the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court, which was recently announced to recognize athletes that excelled on the court as well as academically last school year.
The recently graduated Quinn Carey, along with incoming seniors Brandan Gartland and Tim Marshall, were selected from the Lakers and represent three of the four honorees from the SUNYAC.
Carey graduated in May with a 3.30 grade-point average in broadcasting and communications, and he paced Oswego in 3-pointers made (93) as a full-time starter helping lead the Lakers (24-6 overall) to the NCAA Division III Sweet 16.
Gartland, who finished with a 3.78 GPA as a junior dual finance major last year, scored 13 points per game to rank second on the team.
Marshall, a key reserve that contributed five points per game, finished his junior year with a 3.24 GPA in communications/social interaction.
The NABC Honors Court is restricted to varsity players at the junior or senior level academically that possess a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the school year. Players are required to have matriculated at least one year at their current institution, which must be an NCAA school with an NABC member coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.