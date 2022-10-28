Three vie for two seats on Pulaski’s Village Board

PULASKI – Town and village board elections are often quite dull affairs, the number of open seats equaling the number of candidates. Not much of a race there. But this year, in Pulaski, there will be a race with three candidates vying for just two open seats on the village board.
Jeff Fowler has mounted a write-in campaign and will be facing the two endorsed Republican candidates, Scott Pello and incumbent Alan Engelbrekt, for election to a two-year term on the board as a trustee.
