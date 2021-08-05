GRANBY – Ronald Falise, 50, owner of Thunder Island Water Park in the Town of Granby died Thursday, Aug. 5 in a tractor accident on the property.
According to Oswego County Sheriffs, deputies were dispatched to the water park, located at 21 Wilcox Road in the Town of Granby, around 2:28 p.m. Thursday.
A preliminary police investigation revealed that Falise was working on the property when he was in an accident involving a tractor. Mr. Falise was transported from the scene to Oswego Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Mr. Falise was 50 years old and resided in E. Syracuse.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on scene by the New York State Police, Cody Volunteer Fire Department, Granby Volunteer Fire Department and Menter Ambulance.
The accident is still under investigation.
