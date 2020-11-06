OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Thursday, Nov. 5, that 16 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 839. Seven hundred sixty-six people have been released from isolation. There are five confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Oswego County.
“COVID-19 continues to spread in communities across our county,” said Huang. “The disease pattern is changing and what we are seeing now are increased cases in households, families and small groups. This means that the virus is spreading through community transmission.”
Some of the positive cases reported recently were found to be related to small gatherings around Halloween. Huang explained, “Although the parties were small, most not more than 10 people, these attendees work and attend schools in the community. Contact tracing done after the positive COVID-19 test was reported identified dozens of people exposed to the party-goers, impacting schools and businesses in the county.”
Huang continues to urge businesses and residents alike to comply with state and local directives, avoid unnecessary gatherings and practice preventative measures. “In the weeks and months ahead, this will be our most important strategy to help control the spread of the virus in Oswego County,” said Huang. “Only together as a community will our efforts help slow down COVID-19.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup agreed, “We continue to see and hear of customers not wearing masks in stores and restaurants. The sooner we accept that we need to wear face coverings, social distance and do our part to control the spread of the virus, the sooner we’ll all be able to ease more of the restrictions and get back a sense of normalcy.”
The Oswego County Health Department monitors COVID-19 activity throughout the county and works closely with the state Department of Health and local entities to encourage residents to follow preventative measures.
COVID-19 has been identified in every city and town in Oswego County.
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Nov. 5.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
- Total - of tests conducted: 65,134
- Total - of positive cases: 839
- Total - of positive cases released: 766
- Total deaths: 5
- Total - of positive cases active: 68
- Total - of negative results: 64,082
- Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 301
Antibody report is current as of 3 p.m. Nov. 5
This does not include Price Chopper data previously collected by the state Department of Health.
- Total - of positive antibody tests: 91
- Total - of negative antibody tests: 3,478
The Oswego County Health Department investigates all cases and, when appropriate, family members and close contacts are also placed in mandatory quarantine or isolation. All known close contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are notified.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 had public exposure when they were contagious and the health department could not contact those at risk individually, a news release is issued. Investigations go back two days prior to symptom onset for symptomatic positive patients, or two days prior to testing for asymptomatic positive patients, up until the time a positive patient is isolated.
Chairman Weatherup continues to urge residents to take every necessary precaution to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. He also reminds businesses and organizations that they must follow New York State guidance in their operations. “The data shows that COVID-19 is still active in our community,” he said. “We must take personal responsibility for our actions and help prevent the spread of the disease.”
Health officials urge residents to take these precautions:
- Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
- Keep six feet from other people.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home if you are sick unless you are seeking health care.
- Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
- Call 911 if you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Residents are asked to continue monitoring reliable sources of information. Go to oswegocounty.com or health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for the latest news releases, updates and video presentations. For more information go to cdc.gov.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
Oswego County presents videos highlighting various COVID-19 topics on Tuesday afternoons. They are posted on Oswego County’s COVID-19 playlist on YouTube, Facebook and the county government website at oswegocounty.com.
New York State provides online links to report violations of health and safety restrictions and requirements for businesses, gatherings and individuals. To file a complaint about a business, location or incident in your community, go to https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask. To file a complaint against your employer or place of work, go to https://labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/coronavirus-complaints.shtm.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the sole local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response over all persons and entities within the County of
Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.
Welcome to the discussion.
