OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Thursday, Dec. 17, that 68 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 2,891.
Huang reminds residents that flu season is also upon us. “We had two lab-confirmed flu reports in recent weeks,” he said. “If you haven’t done so already, it’s time to get your flu shot. It’s not too late.”
He added, “Flu vaccination is especially important this year as we are seeing drastically increased cases of COVID-19 now. The flu vaccine can help prevent the flu or reduce the severity of its symptoms which, in turn, will reduce hospitalizations for the disease and help protect our health care system which is already overburdened with the coronavirus pandemic.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup added that the coronavirus is rampant throughout the county and we all need to work together to help prevent the spread of the disease. “Please take personal responsibility for your behaviors to keep yourselves, your families and your community safe,” said Chairman Weatherup. “Follow the advice of the Health Department, practice preventative measures and comply with isolation and quarantine rules to help us all get on the other side of this.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Dec. 17.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 94,653
Total - of positive cases: 2,891
Total - of positive cases released: 2,265
Total deaths: 20
Total - of positive cases active: 606
Total - of negative results: 91,112
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,445
Locations of possible public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could be potentially exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Health officials strongly urge residents to take these precautions:
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types.
Keep six feet from other people.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Do not go to the emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
For more information, call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
New York State provides online links to report violations of health and safety restrictions and requirements for businesses, gatherings and individuals. To file a complaint about a business, location or incident in your community, go to https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask. To file a complaint against your employer or place of work, go to https://labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/coronavirus-complaints.shtm.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the sole local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response over all persons and entities within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.
