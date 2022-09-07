OSWEGO - The Oswego Elks Big Bucks drawing will be held on Oct. 2 at the Elks Hall, 132 W. Fifth St. Oswego. Entrants have a chance of winning over $11,000. There will also be raffles, a Chinese auction, and food and beverages including; hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, soda and beer.
Tickets are still available. Stop into the lodge on any Monday after 3 p.m. and members will sell tickets during bingo. People can also call 315-343-1660 and pick up an application or stop and buy a ticket.
