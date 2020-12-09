Santa and Mrs. Claus greet children at the festively decorated H. Lee White Maritime Museum in a safe and socially distant environment this past week. Additional dates are available for an experience with Santa beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13. Reservations are required and may be arranged by contacting the museum office at 315-342-0480.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.