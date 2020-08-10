OSWEGO — The aerial spraying of portions of the towns of Hastings, West Monroe and Constantia was completed between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9.
Oswego County contracted with Duflo Spray-Chemical Inc. from Lowville to conduct the aerial spraying of about 10,000 acres of the Toad Harbor/Big Bay Swamp near the north shore of Oneida Lake to reduce Eastern equine encephalitis virus, which is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said people in Oswego County should continue to limit their outdoor activities around dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active; wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, shoes and socks when outdoors, use insect repellents, and eliminate standing water around the home. Repellents containing DEET are the most effective, but should be used with caution and according to label instructions. Products containing picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus are also effective.
For more information about EEE, permethrin aerial spraying, the pesticide label and MSDS, warnings and fact sheets visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/programs/environmental1/eee.php or call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3564, weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. After 4 p.m., call 315-341-0086.
Oswego County residents who would like to receive community alerts by wireless phones, text messages and TTY may register for the Hyper-Reach Broadcast Notification Service through Oswego County’s E-9-1-1 Emergency Communications Department at oswegocounty.com/911, or they may contact the E-9-1-1 administrative office at 315-349-8215 or 1-800-679-3911 and request a registration form. Landline phone customers don’t need to register because their numbers are provided to the E-9-1-1 department by the telephone companies that serve Oswego County.
