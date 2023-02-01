Tobacco-Free CNY and statewide partners call attention to the tobacco industry’s practice of marketing menthol-flavored tobacco products to the LGBTQIA+ community

SYRACUSE - Tobacco-Free CNY and statewide partners are launching a new campaign, which puts the spotlight on the tobacco industry’s aggressive marketing tactics and promotion of menthol-flavored tobacco products to the LGBTQIA+ community. By introducing the third phase of its statewide “It’s Not Just” campaign, Tobacco-Free CNY aims to educate people about the tobacco industry’s history of injustice towards the LGBTQIA+ community and end the misconception that menthol is just a flavor – menthol is a manipulative way for big tobacco to target, attract, and addict LGBTQIA+ individuals.

For decades, the tobacco industry has used deceptive tactics to infiltrate the LGBTQIA+ community such as advertising in gay publications; sponsoring Pride events, street fairs, and film festivals; and funding HIV/AIDS service organizations. While Big Tobacco may have appeared as an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, their presence is not about support – it’s about aggressively marketing menthol tobacco products. These strategies were first uncovered through an internal marketing plan titled “Project SCUM (Subculture Urban Marketing),” which was intended to boost cigarette sales to the gay community and homeless individuals. As a result of this deceptive targeting, LGBT adults spend more than $2.6 billion on cigarettes each year and smoke at 2.5 times the rate of their non-LGBT peers.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.