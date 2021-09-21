Mexico — At 4:44 p.m. on Sept. 20, a 2-year-old boy from Williamstown sustained injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Maytag Coin Laundry Mat parking lot, 3364 Main St. in the village of Mexico, according to state police.
The investigation has determined a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Katherine M. Patterson, was traveling through the parking lot when the boy ran between two parked cars and directly into the path of the vehicle.
The boy was taken by McFee Ambulance to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with a fractured leg and contusions.
No charges are expected be filed against the driver in this investigation.
