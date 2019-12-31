The year 2019 brought another year of flooding along Lake Ontario, the election of a new mayor in Fulton, continued fiscal stress in Parish, residents trying to oust a school superintendent, and the first balanced county budget in 15 years.
Here is a recap of the most newsworthy stories from 2019:
Cara Snyder, 9, of Lacona, died Jan. 13 in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Route 11 and State Route 104 in the town of Mexico. The vehicle she was in collided with a 2006 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Lawrence Wallace, 65, of Cato, Cayuga County.
A program titled Handle With Care was started in Oswego County to help deal with mental health issues in children. Coming out of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., District Attorney Gregory Oakes said the program helps provide information to school officials that a child may be dealing with a problem at home so there can be some intervention to help the child now. When law enforcement personnel show up at a home for an incident in which the child is involved (possibly abused or hurt) or is a witness to the incident, the police will notify a specific person in the school district. That person will notify staff at the child’s school — “tips the school off that something is going on in the kid’s life,” Oakes said.
The Oswego County Airport is receiving $865,000 from the state to assist with its renovations and construction at the site in Volney. Airport Manager Brandon Schwerdt said the grant will be used to build a new 10-bay T-Hangar building. He said this will allow the airport to rent the hangar to 10 new tenants.
A huge wind storm Feb. 25 pushed ice and water from Lake Ontario into areas along the lake in Oswego County. The family camp at Ramona Beach in the town of Richland owned by the Whelan family was covered from foundation to roof with ice. Wind gusts were clocked at 60 to 80 mph with sustained winds at 60 mph. William Scriber, executive director of the Port of Oswego, said rail cars parked about 50 feet from the dock were covered with ice from the lake water being blown into the port. He also reported some roof damage and shingles coming off storage sheds.
Three county legislators announced they would not be running for re-election in November. Long-time legislators Margaret Kastler, of Lacona, and Milferd Potter, of Orwell, are retiring and Daniel Farfaglia, of Fulton, is leaving the legislature to run for mayor of Fulton.
Sunoco announced it would be selling it ethanol plant and malt barley facility in Volney to Attis Industries, a diversified innovation and technology holding company based in Milton, Ga. The sale was for $20 million.
The board of directors of the Ladies’ Home of Oswego announced the home — operating since 1872 — would close the end of the month due to a dwindling number of residents and other economic factors. The home, at 43 E. Utica St., had seven residents in early February and all were relocated.
Caleb Sweet was elected the new mayor of Phoenix.
Oswego firefighters and personnel with the state Department of Environmental Conservation saved a red-throated loon that was trapped in soft ice just off the shore of Lake Ontario, not far from the E.L.White Maritime Museum. The loon was taken to Kindred Kingdoms and wildlife rehabilitator Jean Soprano, given a meal and released back into Cayuga Lake.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul came to Oswego March 20 to stomp for a permanent 2 percent tax cap in New York state. The 2 percent tax cap took effect in 2011 and Gov. Andrew Cuomo wanted to make it permanent. The idea behind it is to make municipalities and school districts keep any increases in their tax levies at 2 percent or less to keep people’s property tax bills from escalating out of control.
Oswego County Clerk Michael Backus reports to a county Legislature committee April 29, stating his office is still making money for the county. He said the clerk’s office had gross receipts of $21,380,282.97, an increase from the $20,620,878.60 in 2017. The county clerk’s office — after counting all money coming in, money going out and costs to run the department — still nets about $2 million for the county.
The next step in the process to designate part of Lake Ontario as a National Marine Sanctuary was announced in April. A series of public comment meetings were set for anyone to provide information on the proposed sanctuary. The Oswego meeting was held July 1 at the Lake Ontario Conference Center. After the scoping meetings are held, a draft environmental impact statement and management plan for the marine sanctuary will be written.
An Oswego man was ticketed for causing damage to the Hinmansville Bridge April 18. State police said a commercial roll-off truck was traveling east on County Route 46 and the driver, Larry N. Willis, 62, of Oswego, failed to lower the hydraulic rails on the back of the truck as he went over the bridge, causing structure damage to the Hinmansville Bridge. Willis was issued tickets for leaving the scene of a property damage accident and over weight vehicle, both violations
Oswego County officials were visited May 2 by the region’s top state Supreme Court justices who told them they have to get moving immediately to fix space shortages in family and county courts. Officials were told the space crunch at the county’s Public Safety Building in Oswego is not only a problem of comfort and roominess, but it also creates unsafe situations. They were told the family court waiting area in the Public Safety Building is so small that sometimes, people waiting to be heard concerning orders of protection against a person they believe to be violent are waiting in the same room with the people they are afraid of.
High water from excessive rain and snow melt has led the New York canals in Central New York to remain closed. Officials with the Canal System said half of the canal opened at 7 a.m. May 17. The Erie Canal from locks E-8 in Scotia to E-22 in Rome, and from Lock E-24 in Baldwinsville to Lock E-27 in Lyons, as well as the Oswego and Champlain canals, opened later due to the high water.
One of the most popular places to get strawberries in the Oswego area did not open this year. Angelo “Pete” Ferlito posted on the farm’s Facebook page recently that after 31 successful years in business, “Ferlito’s is now closed. Our sincerest thanks to our community and our loyal customers making sweet memories with us.”
St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church at 50 E. Mohawk St. was chosen as the new Christ the Good Shepherd Church to serve the Catholic faithful in Oswego. The Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese and Bishop Robert Cunningham made the announcement May 15 of St. Paul’s as the parish site.
Eight of nine school budgets in Oswego County pass on the first try. Altmar-Parish-Williamstown’s budget failed in the May 21 vote, but passed during a revote June 19.
Julie Bell was named the new director of human resources for Oswego County.
At least three schools in Oswego County will obtain School Resource Officers through a new cooperative program with the sheriff’s office. The county Legislature approved June 26 accepting money from school districts within Oswego County to provide School Resource Officers (SROs). Sheriff Donald Hilton said two SROs will go to the Hannibal school district, one to Sandy Creek, and one to CiTi BOCES in Mexico.
Residents of the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District started a petition demanding the termination of Superintendent Eric Knuth’s employment contract. A paper copy of the petition was presented to the APW Board of Education during its regular meeting June 26. During the meeting, the board voted unanimously to extend Knuth’s contract for another three years through 2024.
Douglas Waterbury, a long-time Oswego landlord and owner of many tourist attractions in Central and Northern New York, was barred from managing rental properties in Oswego and ordered to pay $400,000 in the settlement of a lawsuit against him by the CNY Fair Housing organization. The lawsuit, filed in August 2017 in U.S. District Court Northern District of New York, charged Waterbury with various discrimination policies against women renting from him, including sexual harassment and unwanted sexual contact.
Some Lake Ontario residents in Oswego County and Jefferson County decided to sue the International Joint Commission over its use of Plan 2014 for monitoring water levels, which they believe has lead to excessive shoreline erosion and flooding in 2017 and 2019. Later in the year, New York state also decides to sue the IJC.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation, Oswego County tourism officials and even local anglers say the fishing has continued to be spectacular this spring and summer on Lake Ontario, even though the water levels remain high.
Randy House was elected the new mayor of the village of Central Square.
The Children’s Museum of Oswego celebrated it reopening July 30 with an event featuring a ribbon cutting by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Oswego Mayor William Barlow Jr. and Children’s Museum Director Jillian Shaver. The popular downtown Oswego site was reopened following a $300,000 investment from Oswego’s 2016 $10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The museum used the money for new exhibits and interior improvements to the museum and another $180,000 for improvements to the exterior of the historic Buckhout-Jones building to be completed this fall.
An arrest was made in the hit and run crash that seriously injured an Altmar-Parish-Williamstown teacher and Mexico school board member. Oswego County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Coty L. Herrington, of Mexico, was charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious physical injury. Deputies, along with McFee Ambulance and Mexico fire personnel responded July 17 to County Route 58 in the town of Mexico for a reported hit and run motor vehicle accident. Chad Bigelow, of Mexico, was riding a peddle bike in a northwesterly direction on County Route 58 and the bike was struck by a motor vehicle traveling in the same direction. The vehicle left the scene.
Oswego County residents in November will get the chance to decide how long their county legislators will serve for each term in office. The county Legislature voted July 25 to approve a local law increasing the term of office for county legislators from two years to four years, pending approval by voters. So on the Nov. 5 general election ballot, voters will decide if legislators should serve two-year terms — as they do now — or four-year terms.
After years of work and a vote of approval by residents, Water District 1 in the town of Parish died when the town board on July 18 voted down a bond resolution for the project. The board needed to pass a bond resolution stating the cost of the water project is $9.2 million, which then allows the town to apply for grants to pay for the project and tells the state the town is serious about the project. The town board needed a super majority for the measure to pass, which means four of the five board members had to approve. Voting in favor was Supervisor Mary Ann Phillips and town board members John Dunham and Doug Jordan. Voting no were board members John Horning and Richard Horning. The Hornings are father and son.
Bishop Douglas Lucia was ordained Aug. 8 as the new bishop for the Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese, which includes Oswego County. Lucia previously was judicial vicar, director of vocations and director of seminarians for the Diocese of Ogdensburg.
The 162nd edition of the Oswego County Fair took place Aug. 6-11 at the fairgrounds on Ellisburg Street in Sandy Creek.
A Boylston resident sues the town of Boylston for not releasing information she requested through the Freedom of Information Act.
Officials announce the U.S. Route 11 bridge over the Oneida River connecting Oswego County and Onondaga County is set to be replaced in 2021. It will be replaced with new steel, supports and driving surface in a project that should last about a year.
The town of Parish is still on the state Comptroller’s list of financially stressed municipalities. On the most recent list dated Sept. 26, Parish was listed as a community under “significant stress.” It also was placed on the significant stress list last year.
The town of Richland celebrated the completion of renovations at the Haldane athletic site with a ribbon cutting, tours and refreshments Sept. 25.
The new Haldane athletic support facility features a 960-square-foot building with two Americans With Disabilities Act compliant bathrooms, a concession stand, secure storage for athletic equipment and a pavilion for the public to use for private events. Other improvements made at the Haldane site include refurbishing the roof and replacing the ice making compressor at the Haldane Memorial Arena and installation of 1,000 feet of fencing around the parking area near the football fields. The town did the work using about $360,000 in grants.
The Central Square Central School District announced the sale of the Cleveland Elementary School to the state Department of Environmental Conservation for $199,000. The DEC will use the site as a basic training academy for the DEC’s Environmental Conservation Police Officers and Forest Rangers.
The town of Parish is still on the state Comptroller’s list of financially stressed municipalities. The most recent list, dated Sept. 26, put Parish on the highest list of communities under “significant stress.” It also was placed on the significant stress list last year.
A new flagpole was installed in the Mexico Village Cemetery next to the veterans monument in the cemetery, thanks to the beautification committee of the Great Mexico Chamber of Commerce. More than the needed $700 in donations was collected so the Chamber of Commerce Beautification Committee will use the additional money for flowers for the village next year.
The four Fulton mayoral candidates discussed issues ranging from drugs to privatizing city services to the Nestle factory site at their first debate Oct. 3. About 65 people attended the debate at the CNY Arts Center in Fulton.
Officials from throughout Oswego County gathered Oct. 10 to kick off what will be a big step in providing treatment for behavioral and mental health in the county. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on the former Price Chopper Site on East Cayuga Street, Oswego, for the new Oswego Health behavioral health services inpatient and outpatient facility, which will include renovation of 42,000 square feet of the former grocery store to feature 32 inpatient beds.
Anna J. Miller, of Pulaski, died Oct. 23 after the Amish buggy she was in was hit from behind by a car on Oct. 17 on Route 3 in the town of Mexico. Andy A. Miller, 44, of Pulaski, also was in the buggy. Both Millers were ejected from the buggy. Anna Miller suffered a severe head injury while Andy Miller suffered back injuries.
Deana Michaels was elected the new mayor of Fulton and will succeed retiring Mayor Ronald Woodward Sr. Incumbent Oswego Mayor William Barlow Jr. was re-elected (running unopposed) and Thomas Benedetto was elected to 10-year term as Family Court Judge. District Attorney Gregory Oakes was re-elected (also running unopposed). New legislators who will join the Oswego County Legislature come Jan. 1 are Michael Yerdon, Herbert Yerdon, Laurie Mangano-Cornelius, Robert Wilmott, Marc Greco and Ralph Stacy Jr. Also voters rejected the measure to increase county legislators’ terms of office from two years to four years. Sarah Diamond, 28, of Mexico, pleaded guilty in Richland Town Court to endangering the welfare of a child. She and boyfriend, Devon Buckner, were accused of intentionally starving a four-year-old child down to a dangerous 22 pounds, a weight the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta say only one-tenth of one percent of all four-year-olds weigh less than. Doctors who examined the child called it maltreatment and chronic starvation. Diamond will be sentenced Jan. 22.
Jeffery Hinderliter, a 35-year-old Professional Engineer fresh from the state Department of Transportation, was named Oswego’s first official City Engineer since the retirement of Anthony Leotta in 2014.
The Oswego County Legislature bought three parcels on Spring Street in Mexico to put in a new parking lot for visitors to and employees of the county’s Department of Social Services.
Fulton Fire Chief David Eiffe announced he is retiring at the end of December. Also, Oswego Police Chief Tory DeCaire announced he is retiring in January 2020.
Vandalism strikes the Mexico Village Cemetery and Hillside Memorial Cemetery in Central Square. A Central Square man was arrested for the Mexico Village Cemetery vandalism.
The iconic Christmas red kettles and bell ringers of the Salvation Army began to appear across Oswego County and will continue until Dec. 24 in the hope of raising $70,000 this holiday season for those in need here. For the first time this season, donations can also be made using any credit card by simply pointing a smartphone’s camera at an image known as a QR Code, which the Salvation Army’s bell ringers will have at the ready.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow appointed 16-year former state trooper Phil Cady the city’s 21st Chief of Police. Cady will start later in January following the retirement of Police Chief Tory DeCaire.
The Oswego County Legislature unanimously approved a resolution urging the state legislature delay the bail and discovery reform law scheduled to take effect Jan. 1. Legislative Majority Leader Terry Wilbur said the reforms will cost the county an additional $1 million. The county legislature recommended that the state “give judges the discretion to impose bail when appropriate, increase the discovery timeline from 15 days to a minimum of 45 days and phase in discovery reform by applying these new mandates only to misdemeanors effective January 1, 2020, and then to felonies effective January 1, 2021, and repeal the provision that makes the new discovery mandates applicable to violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Law.”
For the first time in 15 years, the County Legislature passed a balanced budget using no unappropriated funds to stabilize the tax rate. The total tax levy on the $217,835,827 budget came in at $45,485,655, and the generic tax rate decreased for the first time in six years by one cent to $7.69 per $1,000 assessed value.
The legislature said goodbye to legislators Margaret Kastler, Milferd Potter, Frank Castiglia, Dan Farfaglia and Heather DelConte, who attended their last legislature meeting in December.
Former child star of Frank Capra’s Christmas classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Jimmy Hawkins, came to Oswego’s Richardson Bates House Museum to do research on a film he’s producing about Oswego’s Civil War heroine, Dr. Mary Walker, the only woman ever awarded the Medal of Honor.
The Oswego Common Council approved National Grid’s revised plan to construct a new natural gas line beneath the Oswego River. The project entails drilling through solid rock 35 to 40 feet below the riverbed. Drilling will start in Spring 2021 and is projected to end in Fall 2021. Noise levels will be drastically reduced under the revised plan as will the number of overnight drilling hours and therefore, the number of city residents affected. According to National Grid, the previous plan, which the city’s Planning and Development Committee refused to approve, would have affected 1,536 homes total for the east and west sides of the city. The new plan will affect 116.
A half-cup mercury spill was found on the basement floor of Oswego’s westside water treatment plant. The spill was discovered by maintenance workers during a routine inspection of the area. Two decades-old, out of commission, mercury-filled meters (possibly from the 1960s) had been leaned up against the basement wall, and one or both had leaked. The Oswego Fire Department in conjunction with the Syracuse Hazardous Materials Team joined forces in the cleanup. Both aging meters were also removed.
Almost a year-and-a-half after Christine Soderlund’s first request of electronic documents from the town of Boylston under New York’s Freedom of Information Law (FOIL), County Supreme Court Judge Norman Seiter granted Soderlund’s Article 78 petition compelling Boylston to provide Soderlund with electronic versions of the town’s 2017 checkbook register and highway and general accounts spending reports. Seiter gave the town until Jan. 15 to provide that information. As to Soderlund’s request for attorney’s fees, Seiter did not find the town willfully denied Soderlund the information and therefore did not award her those fees.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was granted the authority and preliminary funding to study the feasibility of deepening the federal channel of the Port of Oswego’s harbor. The study is expected to begin in early 2020 and take about three months. The complete project could take three years.
Fulton’s Common Council voted to change the city’s charter to allow the police chief and deputy police chief to live outside the city. They must, however, live in Oswego County within 180 days of being hired.
