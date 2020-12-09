OSWEGO — From 7 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 15, Gail Tosh, the Democratic candidate who unsuccessfully ran for the 120th state Assembly District seat, will host a virtual Holiday Benefit Concert event featuring local and national musicians.
“Songs of hope. It’s what people really need right now. We’re hearing how this winter will be tough for everyone, and how we can expect to lose a lot more people to COVID-19. We wanted a fun, inspiring, and giving event that would bring people together this season,” said Tosh.
Half of all proceeds will benefit local charities: Kristina’s House of Hope, Erin’s Angels of Phoenix, United Friends of Homeless Animals*, Clear Path for Veterans*, and Baldwinsville Volunteer Center* (*these are subject to change). The remaining funds will be used to support the Gail Tosh for State Assembly campaign.
Tosh will speak at the top of the event, followed by a representative of each charity who will share a bit about their organization. Musicians will then play for 10 to 15 minutes each. The musician lineup is as follows: Syracuse Gay and Lesbian Chorus, Samantha Sorensen, Joseph Driscoll, Kaz Ziezio, Derby, Cam Coruso and John McConnell.
Tosh is continuing her campaign through the next election cycle and plans to continue organizing in the community with events and initiatives like the upcoming concert.
Tosh is running again in 2022. To contact Tosh and her campaign, email her at GailToshForAssembly@gmail.com, or visit her website at www.ElectGailTosh.com.
