Tour Greece in 2024

OSWEGO COUNTY - An October 2024 trip to Greece is being organized by Ann Losurdo, a retired language teacher. Losurdo has led numerous student tours abroad as well as several adult tours within the U.S. and will lead a large adult group to Scotland and Ireland this summer.
This Greek tour includes a week spent in Athens, Mykonos, and Santorini with an optional three-day extension to Rome. While in Greece, there will be opportunities to add an excursion or explore during designated free time. There will also be optional excursions for the Rome extension.
The tour is provided by EF Go Ahead Tours and is geared towards adults. If a person or a family member has traveled with EF Educational Tours as a student, this is the same company but a different branch. EF has been a leader in travel for over 55 years. For complete information about the tour, contact Losurdo at (315) 343-7316 or email her at alosurd1@twcny.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.