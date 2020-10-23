Town of Constantia and village of Cleveland residents leaf pick up program

CONSTATNTIA - Every Monday from Oct. 14 until it snows the town of Constantia and the village of Cleveland Highway Departments will pick up leaves. The leaves must be by the roadside in a wind row or pile. Do not bag the leaves.
If people have any questions, call Constantia Highway Superintendent Wayne Woolridge 315-882-4850.
