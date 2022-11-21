MEXICO - On Nov. 18, State Police in Pulaski arrested Matthew D. McLean, 38, from Mexico, for one count of possession of sexual performance by a Child, a class “E” felony, and promoting a sexual performance by a child, a class “D” felony.
McLean is charged with allegedly possessing and uploading images depicting child pornography. He was processed at the State Police Pulaski barracks and held in the Oswego County Jail pending CAP court arraignment.
The investigation was conducted by members of the Troop D Computer Crimes Unit, Troop D Forensic Investigation Unit, and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
