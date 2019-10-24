Town of Mexico receives grant for water system

MEXICO - The town of Mexico has been awarded $280,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Water and Waste Disposal Loan program.
The USDA Rural Development grant will go towards construction of a new water system to provide potable water to residents currently on private wells that may have become contaminated. Completion of this project will alleviate the health concerns of residents.
“Access to safe and drinkable water is important for all communities,” said Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica, in announcing the grant. “These funds will help Mexico provide potable water to residents.”
In June, Brindisi voted to pass the Commerce, Justice, Science, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act. This bill included a total of more than $3.9 billion for rural development programs, including over $655 million in water and waste grants for local communities.
Earlier this year, Brindisi outlined his infrastructure priorities and called for more investment across Upstate New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.