Town of Oswego Planning and Zoning Boards wrestle with proposed solar farm issues

TOWN OF OSWEGO – The town’s zoning and planning boards mirrored each other’s concerns at their respective Dec. 15th and 19th meetings over final steps toward the approval of RIC Energy’s proposed 22-acre solar farm at the intersection of County Routes 7 and 20. On the vast majority of considerations, both boards found little to object to.
The major concern of both boards came down to by which route construction and workers’ vehicles would enter and exit the site on which the solar farm will be constructed. The preferred and obviously safer entrance would come off Route 7 south of Route 20 running right along the Town Highway Department’s entrance to its property and building. This, however, requires town board approval and some sort of payment in order to obtain a legal right of way. That is not expected to be a problem, according to RIC Energy’s Site Manager Christopher Ross.
“Before we put together an application,” Ross said after the board’s Dec. 19 meeting, “we met with the town attorney, Kevin (Caraccioli) and Dan Gurney, town supervisor, to discuss it, and they seem to think, depending on the process, there’d be no issue. This is a perfect area for it. It’s flat, open, you can see in both directions for quite a distance.”
Regarding payment to the town for such an easement, Ross said, “We’ve floated some ideas of some new equipment for the Highway Department or a commitment to maintain this access road and enhance it when we do construct it.” He estimated the value of that equipment and/or maintenance at between $2,500 and $5,000.
The other possible entrance would involve National Grid’s right of way off County Route 20 between Route 7 and Cemetery Road, a potentially very dangerous entrance off a steep hill with little long-range visibility for the many drivers known to access it at rather high speeds in excess of the posted 40 mph speed limit. Large construction trucks coming onto Route 20 from Route 7 would be making a left-hand turn onto a new road built along National Grid’s right of way. Those trucks would cross a Route 20 lane of oncoming downhill traffic heading toward Route 7 as they made that left-hand turn. Thoughts on posting a flagman along Rt. 20 uphill (west) of the proposed turn were expressed, but basically, no one felt this route into the solar farm was a good or safe idea.
According to Ross, access to the solar farm from County Route 7 “is a better alternative. I think the problem is that the people who are really opposed to this (project),” he said, “have fixated on that (the access road question) as the Achille’s heel (of the project), but it’s not. If this gets shot down, then we’re just going to have to figure out a really complicated safety plan during construction to manage traffic during dropoffs.”
Both boards went diligently through the difficult, and sometimes confusing, verbiage and considerations of the 17-point SEQR (State Environmental Quality Review) each must approve with comments upon each of the 17 points. Although the Zoning Board’s meeting was held first, on Dec. 15, it is the Planning Board’s concerns that take precedence here. Their objections must be considered and satisfied before the Zoning Board can rule on whether or not to grant RIC Energy the variance it has requested to construct the proposed solar farm.
Aside from their concerns over which entrance and exit route to the solar farm will be allowed, their main major other concern was with the allowable hours of operation during the expected five months of construction, especially on Saturdays. No work will happen on Sundays.
One environmental concern, to which there was no definitive answer, was the question of whether the removal of 20 acres of trees on the proposed site could lead to the overflowing of a pond near Route 20 and the possible flooding of that road as a result. The general consensus seemed to be that were a deluge of rain to occur, flooding might be a possibility, but no one could say that for sure.
Many of the questions posed by the SEQR did not separate their concerns into a time during the five months of construction of the solar farm versus a time during the 25 to 30 years of operation after construction. For instance, noise might have an impact during construction but have no impact once the solar farm is in operation.
Other questions posed by the SEQR were so specific as to preclude some objections made at earlier public hearings. Members of the public had voiced concerns over the effect of clearing 20 acres of land on the area’s wildlife, but the SEQR only considers whether that would affect endangered species.
Although each board could have made the decision to vote on approving or disapproving the application’s SEQR the night of their meeting, neither board did so. Both boards chose to take more time, at least until their January meetings, to further consider their concerns. They are under no legal time requirement to vote on the issue.
The Town of Oswego Planning Board will next meet on Jan. 16, 2023. The Zoning Board will meet on Jan. 19, 2023. Both meetings start at 7 p.m. at the town hall.
