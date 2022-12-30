Town of Oswego Planning and Zoning Boards wrestle with proposed solar farm issues

Town of Oswego Planning Board Chairman Francis Dellamano presiding over the board’s Dec. 19, 2022 meeting. Photo: Randy Pellis, Oswego County News

TOWN OF OSWEGO – The town’s zoning and planning boards mirrored each other’s concerns at their respective Dec. 15th and 19th meetings over final steps toward the approval of RIC Energy’s proposed 22-acre solar farm at the intersection of County Routes 7 and 20. On the vast majority of considerations, both boards found little to object to.

The major concern of both boards came down to by which route construction and workers’ vehicles would enter and exit the site on which the solar farm will be constructed. The preferred and obviously safer entrance would come off Route 7 south of Route 20 running right along the Town Highway Department’s entrance to its property and building. This, however, requires town board approval and some sort of payment in order to obtain a legal right of way. That is not expected to be a problem, according to RIC Energy’s Site Manager Christopher Ross.

