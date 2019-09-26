PARISH - The Parish Town Board is taking one small step forward to help bring public water to its residents.
The board at its Sept. 19 meeting decided to advertise for an engineer to begin work on the town’s Water District 2.
Supervisor Mary Ann Phillips said if the town wants to apply for a Water Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA) grant next June, it must hire an engineer to put together the water district project.
The town had a project set to go for Water District 1, but that project fell through when the town board did not approve the bond resolution for the project. The bond resolution vote did not involve spending any money but instead, simply stated that the cost of the Water District 1 project was $9.2 million, which then would have allowed the town to apply for grants to pay for the project.
Once the board did not approve the bond resolution, Water District 1 died. Now, the town can move on to Water District 2, but that district cannot be exactly the same geographic area as Water District 1.
Phillips said the new district can include all of Water District 1 with some additional area added to it, can be just part of Water District 1 or part of Water District 1 with some additional land area added in.
Councilman John Dunham told the board at the Sept. 19 meeting that he didn’t want to move forward because residents of Water District 1 had voted and approved that district. Residents of Water District 1 voted last November to set up the district to bring public water to their area.
Phillips told Dunham that Water District 1 is dead, but the area in that district still can get water if that area is included in Water District 2. The engineer to be hired would draw up those plans after receiving guidance from the town board.
The village and town of Parish applied for a WIAA grant last year to help pay most of the $9.2 million price tag for the District 1 water project. The project would bring Onondaga County Water Authority public water from the end of the town of Hastings water line on U.S. 11 into the village and part of the town of Parish.
Hastings is going to break ground in the spring of 2020 to extend its public water line north up U.S. 11 through Mallory to the town line.
Included in Parish’s District 1 were the following streets: Route 11, Route 69A, Ward Drive, Dean Drive, Woodview Drive, Dill Pickle Alley, Montgomery Street, Union Street, Church Street, County Route 38, Route 69, Mill Street, Beley Drive, Tannery Hill, Edgewood Road, Carlton Drive, County Route 26, Edick Pond Drive, Smokey Hollow Road, Bidwell Road, Kipp Road, Searles Road, Canfield Road, County Route 22 and Sparhawk Road.
In other water district news, the town board also approved obtaining a Revenue Anticipation Note to pay for bills left over from work on Water District 1. Phillips said the exact amount of the bills is not yet known, but it will not be more than $48,538.
Revenue Anticipation Notes are short-term loans that the government pays back quickly once some money it is expecting comes in. The payments for bills dealing with Water District 1 are due to be paid by residents of the now-defunct Water District 1.
