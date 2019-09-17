Town of Richland has Oswego County’s best-tasting tap water

RICHLAND - The Oswego County Health Department’s Environmental Division held its 29th annual tap water taste contest which featured four municipal water districts. The town of Richland won the competition for the second year in a row.
The tasting was held on Thursday, June 27 at the Oswego farmers market. There were 154 participants who tasted the four tap water samples and voted for their first and second choices. Water from the town of Richland was the tasters’ favorite, followed by the village of Pulaski in second place. The village/town of Mexico earned third place and the city of Oswego placed fourth.
The contest was sponsored by the Oswego County Health Department’s Environmental Division in conjunction with the New York State Department of Health and the New York chapter of the Water and Wastewater Education and Outreach Committee.
For more information about the tap water taste contest, call the Oswego County Health Department’s Environmental Division at 315-349-3557.
