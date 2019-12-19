The Board of Appeals of the Town of Sandy Creek will hold a meeting at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26 at the Town Hall, 1992 Harwood Drive, Sandy Creek. At this meeting they will review a variance application for a sub-division of property at 42 South Avenue.
Town of Sandy Creek meeting
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.