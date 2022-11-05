SANDY CREEK — The town board will host a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday to establish its 2023 budget. A public hearing will follow at 7 p.m., followed by the town’s regular meeting. The meetings are at the town hall, 1992 Harwood Drive.
