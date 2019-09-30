Town of Sandy Creek to hold special meetings

SANDY CREEK - The town of Sandy Creek town board will hold special meetings to establish the 2020 budget.
All meetings will be held at 7 p.m. at the town hall, 1992 Harwood Drive, Sandy Creek.
Meetings will be held on Wednesdays: Oct. 2, Oct. 16, Oct. 23 and Oct. 30.
The public hearing on the 2020 budget will be held at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the town hall.
