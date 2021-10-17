PARISH – Nov. 2 will pit incumbent Supervisor Mary Ann Phillips against present Town Code Enforcement Officer Jim Bernys for the superintendent’s position.
Bernys won the June Republican primary. Phillips will run on the independent Integrity line.
The following is from an interview with Phillips on her views of this race and the town’s future.
“I’m putting out a letter that’s explaining all that’s happened and why in hopes that the people will read it and make some better choices. I don’t think the people know the truth. What I’m trying to do is make sure they get the truth. At least they will have the truth in black and white.”
One of her proudest accomplishments: the town’s fiscal stress score, according to New York State Comptroller DiNapoli, improved dramatically from 70 (indicating serious fiscal stress) in 2017 to 10 (no fiscal stress) in 2020.
Furthermore, she said, “Last year and this year will possibly be the first in many years that we’re coming in under the state tax cap (2%). When I did my tentative budget, it was a little over 1%.”
Along with that, Phillips said for the first time in many years, the town actually has a fund balance, in other words, money left over with which to do other things formerly impossible.
Among her goals in her next term:
“I want a municipal building,” she said. “I want to start putting money away so that somewhere down the road, the town of Parish will have some money to build a building.”
Presently the town uses the village’s building. “That building doesn’t belong to us,” Phillips said. “We rent that building through the village. We need a new courtroom. So, this municipal building that I’m looking for, we need offices for all the town departments, bathrooms, I’d love to have a room for senior citizens so they have their own room versus basically begging the churches. We have no place in Parish for them to use.”
She said she’d also like to possibly see a room for the state police and the ambulance. And a room for historical exhibits. “Planning Board, ZBA, assessor, all those need to have rooms,” she said, “and the rooms we have in the village, we rent for over $20,000 a year. So, we definitely need a new municipal building where we have our own space.
“We’ve got to start saving sometime toward that,” Phillips said. “Sure would be nice if we could put some money away, but that’s a board decision.”
Another goal: “fixing the park up, doing the basketball courts and the tennis courts, possibly expanding the park if we can purchase some of that property in the back so there’s more down there for people to use. We’ve never had the opportunity before to look at things like that because we never had the money. Well, this year we will have some money, not enough for a building, but it’s a start.”
She’d also like to see a new lighting and security system for the park and a public favorite request:
“I’d like to be able to afford a speaker system for the meeting room,” Phillips said. “People in the back of the room couldn’t hear what the discussion or debate was. A lot of times they can’t hear what’s being said or who’s saying it. If we had a nice speaker system, they’d be able to hear everything that’s being said and who’s saying it.”
Much has been said about contention within the town’s government. Bernys has made harmony among town officials one of his key goals.
Phillips commented on the idea of harmony. “While that’s important,” she said, “you’re not elected to agree with me. You’re elected to use your head, weigh the pros and cons, think about what’s being considered, and make the best decision for the people. Not base it on who said it, or who brought it up. Not base it on are they the same party as I am. Not base it on I don’t like her, so no matter what she says… And that’s exactly what they’re doing. I asked them to do that in 2018, and they have never done it.”
Does she have any hope they’ll do it in this next term?
“No,” she responded. “Only if I get two new people. If I get re-elected, I’m hoping I get two new counselors. I’m hoping we get a new town clerk and a new highway superintendent. Normally, I don’t name names. Well, they’ve used my name in so many newspaper articles through the Queen Central, I’m tired of it, and it’s time the people that read these papers found out the truth. And I’m naming names. I’m tired of being accused that everything that’s going wrong in this town is my fault because I don’t get along with the board. I’m not paid to get along with the board. I’m paid to do a job.
“I don’t care why they’re (the board’s) doing what they’re doing. They need to be replaced. They’re not doing it to benefit the town. They’re doing it because they’re being personal and vindictive. They wanted to get rid of me for four years, and they’re doing whatever they can. I want the people to know this. I need them to understand it.
“I don’t disagree that harmony is nice, but that’s not what you’re paid to do. My issue is, discuss and debate at the table, but don’t hate the person. You should be able to walk away friends.”
If she gets two new board members, she said, “It’ll be a working board for the people.”
She also feels if she had two new board members, there could be progress on a water project.
“I think the board as a whole would look at things completely differently than the one that I have right now.”
Councilors are elected to four-year terms. Her seat is for two years.
In a letter she is mailing to every registered voter in Parish, Phillips will say, “You will make the difference. Depending on who you put in, will dictate whether this town progresses or regresses.”
The 1,740 registered voters in Parish will decide that future on Nov. 2.
