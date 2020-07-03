OSWEGO – On Monday, June 22, Richard Alvarado, 26, of Oswego, was charged with the distribution and possession of child pornography, a federal offense that, upon conviction, mandates a minimum five up to a maximum 20-year prison sentence. This is a look inside the investigation of that case.
Richard Southwick is an assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of New York. I spoke with him shortly after Alvarado was charged.
“According to the criminal complaint that was filed in connections with this case,” Southwick began, “a sheriff’s deputy in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, working with an FBI child exploitation task force in an undercover capacity, became aware that there was an individual using an electronic file sharing platform called ‘Kik’ on which child pornography was shared and transmitted.”
That individual’s screen name was noted, enabling the task force to work backwards from there and make contact with that person. According to Southwick, that person “turned out, apparently, to be Mr. Alvarado. Unfortunately, there are people who trade this stuff on the internet,” Southwick said, “and they think that they’re completely anonymous if they use a false name or a screen name, but with the proper processes of the courts, subpoenas and court orders, we can investigate these cases and find out who these folks are, and then pursue them with either an undercover exchange or, often, a search warrant as well.”
FBI Special Agent Martin Baranski, filled in the details in his criminal complaint against Alvarado filed with the court.
According to Baranski, “a task force officer with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, in an online undercover capacity, is a member of multiple Kik groups dedicated to the trading of child pornography. FBI Milwaukee, in collaboration with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, have identified a number of the individuals in these groups.
“Per that task force officer’s observation, the Kik user ‘dimplesss420’ was a member of the group ‘VIP KINKS,’ which the task force’s investigation has identified as a Kik group on which child sexual abuse material is shared. Within this group, user ‘dimplesss420’ received multiple images and videos of child sexual abuse material. ‘Dimplesss420’ also distributed multiple images and videos of child sexual abuse material in this group. This distribution activity was video recorded by the task force officer, and the distributed videos were downloaded by the task force officer. Both the video recording and the downloaded videos were provided to and reviewed by your affiant (Baransky), and both are available for the court’s inspection upon request.
“Your affiant,” Baransky continues, “reviewed the video recording and noted the following: user ‘dimplesss420’ posts in the group VIP KINKS, ‘Good evening everyone :) I hope y’all had a wonderful day of pervin!!! :)’ Subsequently, ‘dimplesss420’ posted three child pornography videos.”
Baransky then goes on to describe the videos in graphic detail. In summary, the videos “appear to be a compilation of multiple videos each depicting prepubescent males, approximately five to nine years old, having oral sex performed on them by various adult males. The videos were uploaded to the Kik group by ‘dimplesss420’ on Feb. 29, 2020 at approximately 9:13 p.m.”
On March 12, 2020, an administrative subpoena was served to Kik for subscriber information associated with the username ‘dimplesss420’, according to Baransky. That information enabled the FBI to ascertain Alvarado’s numerous connections to Kik via both a desktop computer and mobile phone and his use of another screen name, ‘fluffydaddysenpai’ in the alleged uploading of 29 additional files of child pornography in mid-January and early February, 2020.
On June 22, Alvarado was served with a federal search warrant by law enforcement officials at his place of employment, the Battle Island State Park Golf Course, at 2150 State Route 48, Fulton. According to Baransky, Alvarado was read his Miranda rights and waived them. Alvarado then, again according to Baransky, admitted he actively trades child pornography on Kik, using one cell phone to trade and another, older phone to store his collection.
According to Baransky, an onsite forensic preview of Alvarado’s cell phone revealed 25 to 30 child pornography image files and nine child pornography video files. Alvarado also allegedly admitted that he observed law enforcement at his place of employment and had deleted a number of child pornography images and videos prior to being apprehended.
Asked if there might be a larger ring of people involved in this case, Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Southwick responded, “It’s hard to say. I think it’s certainly possible. When you read the affidavit, it certainly suggests that. I’m sure they’re pursuing that, and this was one locally here, but people could be in various places. I’m sure there’s more than one defendant here who’s being investigated.”
Southwick went on to note, “Even possession of child pornography is a crime, and distributing it, or showing it, to any other person is also a crime as well.”
This is one crime where money does not seem to be a motive. According to Southwick, those involved in child pornography “generally don’t sell it. They trade it. People who traffic in this kind of stuff aren’t really interested in money,” he said. “They’re interested in acquiring more of it.”
Southwick also noted Alvarado is not charged with making child pornography.
Alvarado is in jail. “We don’t have a federal holding facility in upstate New York,” Southwick said. “For the prisoners being held in custody, awaiting trial or further proceedings, we have contracts with local county sheriffs’ departments, and so, Alvarado is in one of our county jails in the area here. It’s usually Cayuga or Oneida, they’re the bigger ones. Sometimes Onondaga.”
As far as the future, Southwick said, “The case will proceed, and there’ll be further proceedings in court. He’s undoubtedly got an attorney now, either one he’s retained or appointed. The case will move forward, and ultimately, he can have a trial or plead guilty, whichever he wants. He’s presumed innocent. The case will be prosecuted here in federal court.”
