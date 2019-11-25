SANDY CREEK — A truck driver was transported to Upstate University Hospital after the tractor trailer he was driving rolled-over on Interstate 81 on Sunday afternoon, spilling thousands of gallons of milk on to the highway.
At around 4 p.m., state police responded to the crash at Exit 37. According to a release from state police, an investigation revealed the trailer was a 2019 Freightliner, operated by Seth T. Eaton, 38, of McGraw. He was traveling north on I-81 and began to exit when he noticed a vehicle parked along the shoulder. It appears he over-steered, lost control, struck a signpost and overturned, the release said.
Mr. Eaton was extricated from the truck and transported to the hospital in Syracuse with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said. The exit ramp was closed for several hours as crews cleared 7,200 gallons of milk from the highway.
State police were assisted at the scene by the state Department of Transportation, the state Department of Environmental Conservation Spill Response, Oswego County HAZMAT, Sandy Creek Fire Department, Pulaski Fire Department, Northern Oswego County Ambulance and Oswego County Fire Coordinators.
