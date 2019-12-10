OSWEGO – Mayor Barlow, Oswego City Council Members and Oswego firefighters participated in a traditional housing ceremony for the recently delivered ladder truck and ambulance purchased by the city of Oswego.
One of the earliest career departments in New York state, Oswego is steeped in history and tradition. Housing ceremonies or “push-ins” harken back to the early 1800s when upon returning from an alarm, fire equipment would be pushed in by crews as horse drawn apparatus once was in the city of Oswego. In the early 19th century, upon returning to quarters, horse teams would be unharnessed and the equipment pushed into the station by hand.
When asked about the equipment, Fire Chief Randy Griffin said, “the purchase of this equipment, valued at well over $1M, will go far in providing reliable and dependable equipment for city firefighters to provide protection to the community.”
Mayor Barlow added, “investing in city infrastructure and equipment is key to our community’s growth and revitalization and I am happy to be joined by Council Members who share the vision in our city’s future.”
