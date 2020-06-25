OSWEGO — All Oswego County government offices will be closed Friday, July 3, for Independence Day. The solid waste transfer stations will be closed Friday and Saturday, July 3 and 4.
The County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline will be re-open Monday, July 6. Those who need assistance with COVID-19 concerns over the holiday weekend will be able to leave a message by calling the hotline at 315-349-3330.
