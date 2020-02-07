OSWEGO COUNTY — The county, city of Oswego and the city of Fulton have issued travel advisories for Friday. The county sheriff’s advisory extends through Saturday morning.
Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton issued a travel advisory for all of Oswego County beginning 11 a.m. Friday and ending 6 a.m. Saturday.
Hilton’s advisory notes the National Weather Service forecast calls for high winds and heavy snow for Friday during the daylight hours into early evening with the snow slowing overnight. Area residents should anticipate periods of low to no visibility causing hazardous driving conditions.
No unnecessary travel is recommended.
Mayor William Barlow echoed those sentiments in the travel advisory he issued calling for no unnecessary travel in the city of Oswego until 8 p.m. Friday.
The mayor noted “travel and visibility have become very difficult with the heavy snow. We advise that if you do not need to go out, please stay home. Travel should be for emergencies only. Keeping vehicles off the roads will also help plowing efforts and emergency vehicle travel.”
The city of Fulton also issued a no unnecessary travel advisory for in and around the city. When travel is necessary extreme caution is urged. City Department of Public Works crews are in the process of clearing streets however the rate of snowfall is making the task difficult and in some areas roadways are slick. Police also remind persons in the city of Fulton that on-street parking is prohibited from 1:30 to 5:30 a.m.
