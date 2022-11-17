OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow has issued a travel advisory for the city of Oswego through 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Snow is falling in narrow bands of lake effect and will begin to accumulate.
Drivers are reminded to slow down, anticipate stopping prior to intersections. Drive for conditions: slower speeds, slower acceleration, leave extra space between vehicles, give yourself more time and space to stop.
