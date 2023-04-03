Trimble, Britton atop MACS Class of 2023; top 10 announced

MACS has announced its top 10 students in the Class of 2023, pictured with administrators recently in the Mexico High School foyer. Front row, from left are: MHS Principal James Busco, Noah Britton (salutatorian), Anna Trimble (valedictorian), Cali Hopp, MHS Assistant Principal Christina Scales. Middle row: Sage Clement, Avery Oakes, Alexa von Holtz, Cordelia Humiston. Back row: Owen Marsden, Tucker Donath, Alexander Shomo.

MEXICO - Mexico High School has named its valedictorian, salutatorian and entire top 10 for the Class of 2023.

Anna Trimble and Noah Britton earned this year’s valedictorian and salutatorian honors, respectively, at the Mexico Academy and Central School District.

