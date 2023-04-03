Trimble, Britton atop MACS Class of 2023; top 10 announced

MEXICO - Mexico High School has named its valedictorian, salutatorian and entire top 10 for the Class of 2023.
Anna Trimble and Noah Britton earned this year’s valedictorian and salutatorian honors, respectively, at the Mexico Academy and Central School District.
Along with Trimble and Britton, others obtaining Top 10 status this year include Sage Clement, Cordelia Humiston, Owen Marsden, Alexa von Holtz, Avery Oakes, Cali Hopp, Alexander Shomo and Tucker Donath.
Principal James Busco recently made the announcement, calling attention to the group’s hard work not only in the classroom but in extracurriculars and throughout their community.
“I’m so incredibly proud of this group of wonderful individuals,” said Busco. “We cannot wait to see what their next steps bring, and hope they never forget all of the wonderful teachers, staff and mentors who helped them become who they are today.”
The 2023 MACS graduation ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, June 23.
