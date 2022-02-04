Trio of Phoenix High School varsity girls basketball sophomores lead the way

PHOENIX — The Phoenix High School varsity girls basketball team is twisting the old adage of a sophomore slump by relying on a trio of underclassmen to bust out of its recent slide.
The Firebirds entered the week with a 7-6 overall record but have dropped six straight games after racing out to their best start in at least 15 years.
Phoenix has turned to its three top scorers, all of whom are sophomores, to get back on track approaching the Section 3 Class B playoffs later this month.
“It’s good to know that the future is bright, but we still want to win this season,” Phoenix coach Troy Washington said. “We want to play hard this season, learn as much as possible for when they are juniors and seniors, and the younger girls coming through the program can see what we’re doing for the future.”
Sara Ruetsch has led the way averaging 9.3 points per game to go with 17 total 3-pointers, Alaynna Dashnaw has added 9.1 points per game and Ava Kuropatwinski has chipped in a scoring average of 7.5 while inheriting point guard duties.
The three standout sophomores each played AAU basketball in the area growing up together.
Ruetsch and Kuropatwinski are cousins and started playing together as toddlers, and they were joined by Dashnaw on later youth teams before they collectively emerged on the varsity team this season.
“We always play with each other and have been with each other for a while, so we know how each one of us plays and what we’re strong at,” Kuropatwinski said. “We can help each other on and off the court.”
Phoenix opened with a 7-0 start, their longest win streak to begin a season in more than 15 years.
The unit has since endured various injuries and ailments, and paused for a week in early January due to COVID-19 isolation requirements.
The Firebirds lost starting point guard Rylee Denslow, another sophomore, to a torn ACL that required surgery earlier this week. Key bench contributor Mia Graham is also undergoing knee surgery and their only senior, Madison Grover, has also been working back from injury over the past few weeks.
“We need to start working better as a team again and not get down on ourselves,” Ruetsch said. “We’ve had a rough couple of games, but we need to figure out what we were doing in the beginning of the season compared to now and try to make it work better, even with the girls we’re missing.”
She added: “I think we have a good group, and I think if we can get farther this year than we have in past years, by the time we’re seniors, we’ll grow enough to be able to make it far into sectionals and have a chance to win.”
Phoenix has begun calling up reinforcements from junior varsity but played some games over the holiday break with six active players that started the year on varsity.
“We’re really looking to bounce back with getting some of our girls back, and moving some up from JV which will help, and we just look forward to finishing off the season strong,” Washington said.
“Overall, I think we’re growing, and that’s the main thing we need to do right now,” he added.
Washington credited the season-opening win streak to a strong summer of work coming off an 8-3 record during the condensed and delayed campaign last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Phoenix finished just 5-15 the year prior.
“I think we were all excited to play, and happy for a fresh start after last year,” Ruetsch said.
They have since endured growing pains as they work through their recent skid and the challenges presented along the way, hoping to regroup in time for the postseason.
The Section 3 seeding meeting for girls basketball is slated for Feb. 16 and games will begin soon after. Phoenix is already qualified for the open field.
“The girls are used to change now, which really helps out,” Washington said. “They know anything can change daily with practices, with games being canceled, they’ve adapted very well and I’m proud of them for going with change so fast.”
