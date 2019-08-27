A New York State Police trooper shot a man Tuesday morning while trying to arrest him for theft of a vehicle.
State Police in Hastings were dispatched by Oswego County 911 to the area of 3532 State Route 49 in the town of Hastings for a stolen vehicle complaint at about 8:30 a.m. Aug. 27. A trooper located the stolen vehicle occupied by a 25-year-old male in the driveway of the residence.
The trooper tried to place the driver into custody when the driver physically resisted and fled into the residence.
Troopers located the suspect inside the residence at which point the suspect pointed, what appeared to be, a handgun at troopers. A trooper discharged his duty weapon striking the suspect multiple times.
The suspect was transported to Upstate University Hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.
The names of the suspect and trooper are not being released at this time.
State Police was assisted at the scene by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office and Oswego County District Attorney’s Office.
The investigation is continuing.
