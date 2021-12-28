VOLNEY - One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 4:04 p.m. on Dec. 27 on County Route 6 just south of Weller Road in the town of Volney.
A Dodge pickup truck, operated by Matthew C. Pelton, 24, from Phoenix, was towing an enclosed trailer was traveling northbound on County Route 6 when he lost control, jackknifed, and entered the southbound lane and struck a Kia Forte, operated by Robyn M. Sweeney, 63, from Fulton. Sweeney’s vehicle was then facing northbound in the southbound lane when it was struck head-on by a Mazda SUV, operated by Jennifer L. Loveless, 36, from North Syracuse, causing the KIA to exit the roadway and come to rest in a hedgerow.
Pelton was transported to Upstate University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Robyn Sweeney was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Jennifer Loveless was transported to Crouse Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 41-year-old male passenger in the Mazda was not injured in the crash.
State Police in Fulton are still investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.