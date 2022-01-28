HASTINGS - John A. Behr, 57, from Central Square has died as a result of a snowmobile and pickup truck accident. State Police responded to the crash at around 4:15 p.m. Jan. 27 on Fuller Road in the town of Hastings.
The preliminary investigation has determined that the snowmobile, operated by Behr, was traveling east on State Snowmobile Trail C4 when he failed to stop for the posted stop sign at the intersection with Fuller Road.
The snowmobile then struck the driver’s side of a Ford pickup truck, operated by John Horning, 58, from Parish, that was traveling north on Fuller Road.
Behr was ejected from the snowmobile and pronounced deceased at the scene. Horning was not injured in the crash.
The investigation is continuing.
