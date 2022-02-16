Troopers investigate fatal one-vehicle crash in West Monroe

WEST MONROE - State Police in Hastings are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred on Feb. 15, on County Route 37 in the town of West Monroe.
The investigation has revealed, at approximately 10:30 p.m., a 2016 Ford Focus, operated by Tyler J. Mills, 26, from Central Square, was traveling south on County Route 37 when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, and exited the west shoulder of the roadway and striking a tree.
Mills was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The investigation is continuing.
