VOLNEY - The New York State Police in Fulton are investigating a fatal motor vehicle/pedestrian crash that occurred on State Route 3, in the vicinity of Silk Road, in the town of Volney.
The preliminary investigation revealed at approximately 8:50 p.m., a 2013 Honda Civic, operated by Michael J. Janaro (20) from Central Square was traveling eastbound on State Route 3 when he struck the pedestrian, Megan E. Delong-Hahn (38) from Mexico, who was walking in the eastbound lane. Delong-Hahn was transported to Oswego Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
