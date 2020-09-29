WEST MONROE - State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal UTV/motorcycle crash that occurred at approximately 4 p.m. on Sept. 26 on County Route 84 in the town of West Monroe.
A 2014 Polaris Ranger UTV, operated by Arthur P. Gearsbeck, age 77 from Central Square, was traveling west on Route 84 approaching the intersection of Dutch Road. The UTV began to turn south onto Dutch Road when it turned into the path of a motorcycle that was traveling east on County Route 84. The operator of the motorcycle, 61-year-old Edgar D. Sardella, and his passenger, 63-year-old Cynthia A. Sardella, were both ejected from their vehicle and transported to Upstate University Hospital in critical condition.
On Sept. 27, Mr. Sardella succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. Cynthia Sardella remains in critical condition. Mr. Gearsbeck was treated at the scene and released.
