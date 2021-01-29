MEXICO — State police in Pulaski are investigating a tractor-trailer and pickup truck crash that occurred Thursday along Route 104.
The investigation revealed, that at about 11:40 a.m., a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck, operated by Shamus P. McDowell, 23, of Mexico, was traveling east on Route 104 when he crossed over into the westbound lane and struck head-on a 2006 Kenworth tractor-trailer, operated by Lawrence E. Wallace, 67, of Cato.
The tractor-trailer continued off the north shoulder of the roadway. Mr. Wallace was taken to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse for a shoulder injury.
McDowell was taken to Upstate as well with non-life-threatening injuries. A 21-year-old female passenger in the pickup was also taken to Upstate for a minor knee injury.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation Spill Response responded to the scene due to about 60 gallons of fuel leaking from the tractor-trailer’s fuel tank.
The investigation is continuing.
